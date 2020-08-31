Kids Taking The Death of Chadwick Boseman Hard

People around the world are still trying to wrap their heads around the death of Chadwick Boseman, aka, “Black Panther.”

The news is also having a devastating impact on kids, especially Black kids, who looked up to the very first Black Marvel superhero and are now coming to grips with the fact that he is gone.

My son said to me, “How did The Black Panter die? He’s a superhero he can’t die.”

Chadwick is best known for his iconic role as King T’Challa in Black Panther but he was also in other movies like 21 Bridges, Marshall, 42, and Da 5 Bloods in his short life. The actor died of colon cancer at the age of just 43.

Parents and kids have been taking to social to express their sadness and gratitude for what Chadwick did for us in such a short time.

I keep thinking about my 3-year-old in his Black Panther costume. How he wore it almost every day when he got it, refused to take it off. The way he walked around saying “I’m the Black Panther.” How happy it made him. What Chadwick gave us was immeasurable. What an enormous loss. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman is a big reason why our kids don’t have to wonder about what a Black superhero is. — Brian Josephs (@Bklyn_Rock) August 29, 2020

My son played his first violin recital in a Black Panther custome. pic.twitter.com/jrJj5LbjTC — Scottie Hebert (@SaintMyFault) August 29, 2020

Boseman made history as the first Black superhero to headline a Marvel film. Entertainment Weekly reported that he was expected to return as King T’Challa in Black Panther 2, though it hadn’t begun filming.