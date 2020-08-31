Listen Live

Kids Taking The Death of Chadwick Boseman Hard

Heartbreaking

By Kool Celebrities

People around the world are still trying to wrap their heads around the death of Chadwick Boseman, aka, “Black Panther.”

 

The news is also having a devastating impact on kids, especially Black kids, who looked up to the very first Black Marvel superhero and are now coming to grips with the fact that he is gone.

 

My son said to me, “How did The Black Panter die?  He’s a superhero he can’t die.”

 

Chadwick is best known for his iconic role as King T’Challa in Black Panther but he was also in other movies like 21 Bridges, Marshall, 42, and Da 5 Bloods in his short life.  The actor died of colon cancer at the age of just 43.

 

Parents and kids have been taking to social to express their sadness and gratitude for what Chadwick did for us in such a short time.

 

Boseman made history as the first Black superhero to headline a Marvel film. Entertainment Weekly reported that he was expected to return as King T’Challa in Black Panther 2, though it hadn’t begun filming.

 

 

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ ⁣ It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣ ⁣ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣ ⁣ Photo Credit: @samjonespictures

