Listen Live

Kiefer Sutherland ‘Seriously Injured’ In Fall, Forced To Postpones Tour

The last three shows on his summer tour will be rescheduled in the fall.

By Dirt/Divas

He’s gone from Jack Bauer on 24 to the Designated Survivor to Country Singer!  Sutherland had been on tour in Europe in support of his record “Reckless & Me,” when he slipped and fell.

Kiefer took to instagram last week to let fans know;

“Sadly I slipped on the steps of the bus whilst travelling to Denmark and seriously injured a rib, making it difficult to breathe and impossible to sing.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ANNOUNCEMENT: Make up dates in September to be announced shortly for Denmark and Gothenburg. My sincere apologies. Kiefer.

A post shared by Kiefer Sutherland (@kiefersutherland) on

Kiefer is taking the situation well, as fans have been flooding social media with their support!  He also has a sense of humour!

Related posts

Toy Story Hits The $1 Billion Mark

Kaley Cuoco Says She Doesn’t Live With Her Husband!

Ariana Grande Has A New Fragrance Coming Out!