Kiefer Sutherland ‘Seriously Injured’ In Fall, Forced To Postpones Tour

He’s gone from Jack Bauer on 24 to the Designated Survivor to Country Singer! Sutherland had been on tour in Europe in support of his record “Reckless & Me,” when he slipped and fell.

Kiefer took to instagram last week to let fans know;

“Sadly I slipped on the steps of the bus whilst travelling to Denmark and seriously injured a rib, making it difficult to breathe and impossible to sing.”

Kiefer is taking the situation well, as fans have been flooding social media with their support! He also has a sense of humour!