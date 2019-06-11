Kiefer Sutherland Tells Doug Ford To Stop Using His Grandfather’s Name

The grandson of former Saskatchewan premier Tommy Douglas, is asking Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ottawa MPP Lisa MacLeod to stop using his grandfather’s name for their own political ends.

Lisa MacLeod referenced Tommy Douglas in an editorial for the Financial Post in late May suggesting that Douglas would have approved of Ontario Progressive Conservatives’ moves toward fiscal discipline. Kiefer did not like the post or their message writing on twitter;

Mr Ford,

Your tweet has recently come to my attention and I can only tell you that you are correct, my grandfather Tommy Douglas was fiscally responsible. In addition to balancing the budget of Saskatchewan, he also provided the province with paved roads, healthcare and electricity. He did it all within four years. Contrary to your argument, it was never at the expense of social and human services to those in need. I personally find your comparison of your policies to his offensive. So I can only ask, as the grandson of this man, for you to stop posting his picture and using his name as part of your political agenda. After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you Sir, are no Tommy Douglas.

P.S. You’re lucky my mum’s not active on Twitter.

Lisa MacLeod fired back on twitter with this burn…

I used to like this show- which overtook a very expensive bus shelter ad in fall of 2017 outside Queen’s Park. Alas, it’s more difficult to be a politician than pretend to be one on TV. pic.twitter.com/o2quQyYl94 — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) June 10, 2019

Tommy Douglas, is recognized as the father of universal health care in Canada.