Kiefer Sutherland’s Mother Has Died

Shirley Douglas was the mother of actor Kiefer Sutherland and the daughter of medicare founder Tommy Douglas. She was also and Activist and actress- passing away at the age of 86 on Sunday morning.

Kiefer announced the sad news on Twitter explaining the cause death was complications with pneumonia- but NOT related to COVID-19.

Shirley won a Gemini Award for her performance in “Shadow Lake,” a TV show in 1999 and was also an activist.

She devoted all her energy to supporting various causes including the civil rights movement, the Black Panthers and the fight to save public health care; which her father founded.

Prime Minister Trudeau offered his condolences on Twitter;

Shirley Douglas was a tremendous talent, a tireless advocate, and a fearless activist who never stopped fighting for what she believed in. Her passing is a true loss for our country, and I’m sending my condolences to @RealKiefer and their entire family during this difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 6, 2020

ACTRA, the Union who represent Canadian’s in the performing arts also had some kind words to say about Shirley…

Saying in part, “Shirley gave a tremendous amount to the industry, helping to lead legislative protections for child performers,” Canada’s performers’ union, ACTRA Toronto.