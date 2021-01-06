Kim And Kanye Splitting Up According to Multiple Sources!

According to multiple sources, Kim is “Done’ after a tough 2020.

Last year, Kanye ran for U.S. President while publicly revealing he and his wife considered aborting their first daughter North.

So many rant and rage moments from Kanya have brought Kim to this point, according to sources.

Several sources are saying that Kim is preparing to divorce Kanye!

“He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that West, 43, is bracing for a filing but doesn’t know when it will take place. ”He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon,” the source adds.