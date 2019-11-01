Listen Live

Kim Kardashian Dresses Up AS Elle Woods for Halloween!

Talk about going all out for Halloween!

By Dirt/Divas

Kim Kardashian didn’t disappoint this Halloween, taking time out of her busy schedule-studying to become a lawyer to channel an iconic movie attorney!

She even recreated the iconic Harvard Admissions essay video!

Like many celebrities, Kim went all out this Halloween paying tribute to “Legally Blonde.”

 

Kim did such a great job that even Reese Witherspoon approved!

