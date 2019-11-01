Kim Kardashian Dresses Up AS Elle Woods for Halloween!

Kim Kardashian didn’t disappoint this Halloween, taking time out of her busy schedule-studying to become a lawyer to channel an iconic movie attorney!

She even recreated the iconic Harvard Admissions essay video!

Like many celebrities, Kim went all out this Halloween paying tribute to “Legally Blonde.”

Legally Blonde pic.twitter.com/7deqdWVv60 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2019

Kim did such a great job that even Reese Witherspoon approved!