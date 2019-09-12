Kim Kardashian Reportedly Raked In $2 million When Her Skims Shape wear Line Went On Sale

And according to TMZ, the star banked millions in the first few minutes of the new products going live.

Sources told the publication the first-day sales figures are unprecedented for shape wear brands, with market leader Spanx making an estimated $4 million in its first year on the market. Following the sell-out launch, the star’s team began working to restock and produce more products to meet demand from consumers. Later in the day, a second wave of products was made available for purchase.

Available in sizes XXS through 5XL and nine different shades to match different skin tones, the line’s bras, briefs, thongs, bodysuits, slips and shorts are priced from $18 to $98 and claim to smooth, sculpt, cinch and lift the wearer’s body for a red carpet-ready look.

Kim launched a campaign featuring her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner modelling the line. Alice Marie Johnson, the woman Kim helped free from prison, was also tapped to model the product.