Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Of New Born Son!

West posted an adorable snap to her Instagram page on Monday with the caption, “Psalm Ye.”

It’s unclear if “Ye” is his middle name, which is his father, Kanye West’s nickname.

Kim and Kanya has three other children, Chicago, Saint and North and have not shared their middle names…

The baby was born last month via surrogate.. Kim has been open about her pregnancy struggles, having suffered pre-eclampsia, a complication characterized by high blood pressure with both North and Saint. She also had placenta accreta in both pregnancies, which occurs when the placenta attaches too deeply in the uterine wall.