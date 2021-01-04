KIRK CAMERON UNDER FIRE FOR MASKLESS NYE EVENT

Actor Kirk Cameron is under fire – again — for hosting his second mask-less event in two weeks while California suffers more coronavirus deaths.

The former “Growing Pains” star, a devout Christian, held a mask-free vigil in Malibu on New Year’s Eve to protest the state’s ‘stay-at-home’ orders and to “pray for the country.”

This happened despite causing a stir a week earlier by going Christmas caroling without masks. The backlash was voiced on social media, including comments by his former sitcom siblings.