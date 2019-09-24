Kit Harington Says He Still Hasn’t Seen The Final Season Of Game Of Thrones.

Kit and the cast of GoT were on hand at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards On Sunday where the show picked up the prize for Outstanding Drama Series.

Kit confessed that he still hasn’t gotten around to watching the show’s final season. Kit says because he hasn’t seen the end, so the controversy really hasn’t affected him.

Kit told ET that “I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, story-wise. And we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years.”

As the final season aired, some fans reacted furiously to the direction of the show, and started a Change.org petition after the penultimate episode aired urging HBO executives to remake the series. The final instalment was not based on author George R.R. Martin’s popular novels.