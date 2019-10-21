Klassic Car Wash in Barrie is Haunted at Night

Weeknights from 6-10pm until October 30th, Klassic Car Wash on Anne St. in Barrie transforms into the “Tunnel of Terror.”

You’ll still get a soapy car wash but you’ll be greeted by costumed characters as you enter.

As the soaps drops onto your vehicle the lighting turns red and masked characters pop up through the wash.

Then if you somehow make it through the soapy, creep car bath masked characters will await you to dry it off.

It’s $20, weeknights from 6-10pm until Oct. 30th.