KOOL FM, OLG & Impact Live presents… The Martels with special guests The Dreamboats live @ Kempenfest on the RBC Stage

KOOL FM, OLG & Impact Live are very proud to present… The MARTELS “One More Time Around Rock’n Roll Show with special guests The Dreamboats, plus many more bands still to be confirmed, live on the RBC Stage @ Kempenfest 2019 Monday August 5th on Barrie’s Waterfront for Barrie’s Home Coming!

Tickets officially go on sale Friday May 31st at 10am. But you can Beat The Box Office All week long during the Kool Drive Show

Plus KOOL FM is once again giving you a special 24 hour presale starting Thursday May 30th 10am where you can buy your tickets first, at a discounted price (Only $5) and qualify to win a special meet and greet concert experience including Autographed Swag & Photo with The MARTELS

Simply click here and use Promo Code KOOLFM (No Spaces)