Brought to you By:

KOOL FM and Georgian Hot Tubs are teaming up to ‘Salute’ our Front-line Workers for everything they do by giving them a chance to win a Brand new Hydropool Serenity Special Edition Hot Tub. Designed for mind, body & soul.

Serenity 5L Fits That Special Place

Lose yourself in relaxation as our targeted jets deliver powerful hydrotherapy. You’ll love all the features of this Healthy Living hot tub, including the lounge seat, and beautiful lighting.

Here’s the thing though: they have to be nominated by you…and can’t live in your home. Say thanks by nominating your favourite front-line worker today by filling out the from below, and they could be soaking in some hard-earned serenity.

It’s KOOL FM’s Salute to Frontline Workers brought to you by Georgian Hot Tubs… it’s all about relaxation and Barrie’s Best Mix – 107-5 Kool FM.

Additional Contest Rules and Regulations

Please note that you cannot nominate someone who you reside with.

For this contest we’re classifying Front Line Workers as any service deemed essential during the province wide lock down initiated on April 3rd, 2020. The complete list can be found here.

You can submit more then one (1) nomination if your nominating a different front line worker every time. But you can only submit one (1) nomination per person. If you submit multiple nominations for the same person all entries will become null and void