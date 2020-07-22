KOOL KID Summer Reading Club Book List

This summer, we’re teaming up with the Barrie Public Library for the KOOL KID Summer Reading Club Contest. CLICK HERE to go to the entry page.

Here are the winners and their book choices!

Grace, 8 years old

Book Choice: Wonder

I got this book because I get picked on for the colour I am and because of my hair and it hurts me because they say I am different. So this book has to do with a boy getting picked on because he’s different and looks different and he has to deal with bullies just like me

**

Sierra, 11 years old

Book Choice: Upside-Down Magic: Sticks and Stones

I chose to read this book because I am a very picky reader and don’t like to try new books but.. I like books of magic!!! So I chose Upside-Down MAGIC: Sticks and Stones. Basically in this book its about kids with upside down magic. They were different, and other kids with normal magic didn’t accept that because they think they are “dangerous”. They had unusual magic. In this book Bax (who has upside-down magic) causes himself to turn to a big rock at any given moment and can’t keep control of his human brain. But, unexpectedly, he started to turn other things to rock too! like the bleachers of a kitten-ball game and students school supplies in their lockers!! Other people were getting mad so…Lacey (non upside-down magic) started a petition to get rid of the upside-down magic students. After a while she finally got 50 signatures and could bring it to the principal. But, in the end the principle doesn’t remove the different students. Instead he tells all of Dunwiddle he talked to them about how to respect people about who they are and everybody is different and its OK to be different then others!!! The lesson taught in this book is to respect people for who they are and to respect other peoples differences. This was a great book and I encourage you to read it and the rest of the series too!!!

**

Layla, 11 years old

Book Choice: Pony Pals: Too Many Ponies

I am reading the whole Pony Pal book series by Jeanne Betancourt this summer. Right now I am starting the 6th book called Too Many Ponies. I read a chapter every night. I really like this series because I love horses and wish that I owned one. In this book, Pam has a new job and is not able to spend as much time with her pony and friends as she use to. Her horse, Lightning, doesn’t understand why she is not around as much any more. I will have to finish the book to find out if she keeps her job.

**

Peyton, 12 years old

Book Choice: Love, Life and the List

I’m reading Love, Life and the List because I can relate to it in the sense that the main character is an artist, it’s a great story about friendship and I love the happy ending. It is about a teenager over summer who tries to create depth to make her paintings better and she makes friends along the way. It teaches you to stop and sniff the flowers and you can meet some great people when you go slower.

**