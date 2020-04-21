Kool Listener Shares Inspiring Messages on House and Vehicles
She's been asked to do the neighbours windows too
Rhonda Haley is spreading positive vibes on her vehicle and parts of the house.
I just wanted to share with you some art I did on my front door and truck windows. I was then asked to do a few neighbours Windows.
I always laugh and say…glad I kept my liquid chalk from back in the late 90’s when I used to boards all over Ontario.
Best part is its water proof!
I did these on March 25th and then touch-ups on the 6th of April.
They get lots of looks. Lots of smiles and lots of positive comments.
We are all on this together. Smile!