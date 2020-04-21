Kool Listener Shares Inspiring Messages on House and Vehicles

Rhonda Haley is spreading positive vibes on her vehicle and parts of the house.

I just wanted to share with you some art I did on my front door and truck windows. I was then asked to do a few neighbours Windows.

I always laugh and say…glad I kept my liquid chalk from back in the late 90’s when I used to boards all over Ontario.

Best part is its water proof!

I did these on March 25th and then touch-ups on the 6th of April.

They get lots of looks. Lots of smiles and lots of positive comments.

We are all on this together. Smile!