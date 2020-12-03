Listen Live

KOOL LOCAL: Check Out What This Awesome School In Orillia Is Doing!

Imagine having this as a kid? It would be AMAZING!

One public school in Orillia is helping out its students in an underrated way, with their clothes.

Regent Park Public School has opened up the “Tigers Shoppe”, which is a free clothing store!

Kids can pick up a change of clothes (if needed) or winter coats/boots, all of which have been donated from the community!

The store is stocked with t-shirts, sweats, pants, winter coats, snow pants, shoes, and boots!

Awesome! Shout out to the students and staff who helped to arrange it!

