KOOL LOCAL: Give Some Love To A Local Business!
Help out this local joint!
Earlier this week, I saw some super sad news on my timeline!
I wanted to share, so we can all help out to the best that we can.
90 second take out pizza place P_ZZA here in Barrie unfortunately had to close their second location, on Cundles.
It’s all explained below:
There’s a lot of local joints that this can happen to if we all don’t pitch in and support.
I’m going to grab dinner there sometime this week, and I encourage you to do too!
Because here in Barrie, we always try to #supportlocal!