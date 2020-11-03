KOOL LOCAL: Give Some Love To A Local Business!

Earlier this week, I saw some super sad news on my timeline!

I wanted to share, so we can all help out to the best that we can.

90 second take out pizza place P_ZZA here in Barrie unfortunately had to close their second location, on Cundles.

It’s all explained below:

There’s a lot of local joints that this can happen to if we all don’t pitch in and support.

I’m going to grab dinner there sometime this week, and I encourage you to do too!

Because here in Barrie, we always try to #supportlocal!