KOOL LOCAL: Help Out This Young Woman From Bradford Find Her Life-Saving Kidney!
If you've got one to spare, sign up!
I love talking about stories like this from our community, because hopefully, someone’s life can be changed forever.
Daleyn MacIssac, 15, has been battling for over a year now with ANCA vasculitis, an auto-immune disease.
As a result, he’s been in need of a kidney to be donated.
The community helped to raise funds to help cover costs, but now they need a big donation.
Donors need to be in the O blood group. If you’re interested in donating, or know someone who would be, please share!
You’re then encouraged to check out this website, and sign up for a webinar!
If you’re really interested, contact the family directly: mm_ignacio@hotmail.com
Or you can donate to the gofundme here!
Let’s help this young human find that kidney!