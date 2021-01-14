KOOL LOCAL: Help Out This Young Woman From Bradford Find Her Life-Saving Kidney!

I love talking about stories like this from our community, because hopefully, someone’s life can be changed forever.

Daleyn MacIssac, 15, has been battling for over a year now with ANCA vasculitis, an auto-immune disease.

As a result, he’s been in need of a kidney to be donated.

The community helped to raise funds to help cover costs, but now they need a big donation.

Donors need to be in the O blood group. If you’re interested in donating, or know someone who would be, please share!

You’re then encouraged to check out this website, and sign up for a webinar!

If you’re really interested, contact the family directly: mm_ignacio@hotmail.com

Or you can donate to the gofundme here!

Let’s help this young human find that kidney!