If you have a burning hole in your wallet, this won’t help either!

CES 2021 is currently going on and the biggest and best tech brands are showing off their new wares for us to buy later in the year.

The best one so far in my opinion?

THE COLD SNAP.

It’s an ICE CREAM KEURIG MACHINE. Check it out below!

It’s expected to retail for 500 to 1000 BUCKS. Would you buy?

I TOTALLY WOULD!