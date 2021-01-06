KOOL VIRAL: A Bearded Dragon’s Cookbook? It’s SO CUTE!

Have you been having a long day? Do you want something cute to look at?

YOUR SEARCH STOPS HERE!

Meet Lenny, a one year old bearded dragon from Washington. His mom, Valerie Musser is a chef and had PLENTY of time to kill while bored in quarantine.

She decided for fun, to take some photos of the lil guy and make him some mini food!

AND THE RESULTS? INCREDIBLE.

ISN’T THIS ADORABLE?

Lenny has now published a 134 page cookbook that’s available on Amazon! (Recipes are made for humans and written by Valerie).

SO CUTE!