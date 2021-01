Now this, this is some WHOLESOME CONTENT RIGHT HERE!

If you existed in the 90’s, you’ll remember the legend, the Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin.

His family has continued his wildlife care and research since his tragic passing in 2006.

His daughter, Bindi, has RECREATED an ICONIC photo that was taken by the family in the 90’s!

Check it out:

LOVE IT!