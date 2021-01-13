KOOL VIRAL: A Vogue Certified Canadian Star?

The latest Canadian fashion icon IS A lot thinner than you’d expect, but we don’t body shame in 2021!

Nine year old Italian Greyhound from Montreal Tika has become an ONLINE SENSATION!

After posting this video, her account boasts over 782 THOUSAND FOLLOWERS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tika the iggy (@tikatheiggy)

Honestly it’s so cute, I GET IT.

She even was featured in Vogue Magazine! INCREDIBLE!

We stan Tika.