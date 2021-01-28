KOOL VIRAL: A Young “Tony Soprano”? I’m IN OH MARONE!

I JUST finished the Sopranos for the first time like a couple of months ago. It was an incredible experience and I WISH I COULD SEE IT AGAIN!

Well, we’re all getting a look back into the mob life of New Jersey coming SOON!

Warner Bros. Pictures released a video promoting several of it’s upcoming films, including a SUPER small clip from “The Many Saints of Newark”.

Check it out!

It’s super BRIEF but IDK about you?

I SAW THE EYES AND ANGER OF TONY SOPRANO!

My hype for this is through the roof. Are you going to check it out?

No release date yet!