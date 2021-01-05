KOOL VIRAL: Are You Bored In Lockdown? DON’T DO THIS!

If you’ve been super bored with staying at home, PLEASE don’t do this.

We all do dumb stuff when we’re bored but this one Twitter user destroyed their kitchen for at least 120 minutes.

@Klobstar wanted to do this:

gonna air fry a hotdog for 120 minutes and see what happens — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

AND IT WENT HORRIBLE:

gotta do it in intervals pic.twitter.com/3gjN1go1OD — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

my wife is not happy — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

The hotdog just gets worse and worse looking:

20 minutes had elapsed, 100 minutes remain pic.twitter.com/G7pR1JumAm — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

30 minutes has elapsed, 90 minutes remains. Hotdog will be extracted and examined pic.twitter.com/6woAwc8Bl8 — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

MMM… yummy:

I assure you the smell is worse than it looks pic.twitter.com/Hd38VfSmZN — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

40 minutes at 300° has elapsed, 80 minutes remain. Wife is increasingly displeased and reports the hotdog smell is “overwhelming” pic.twitter.com/lGFBdCCewD — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

IT GETS WORSE:

50 minutes has elapsed, 70 minutes remain. My wife and son have gone outside and I have opened the kitchen window pic.twitter.com/azjDJmUz8u — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

AND WORSE:

60 minutes has elapsed, 60 minutes remain. I have been advised by fellow scientists to allow the hotdog and the air fryer to cool off before continuing. The air is thick with hotdog flavor. pic.twitter.com/Cxcv9e7xxD — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

80 minutes has elapsed, and the kitchen has been taken over by truly the worst smell imaginable pic.twitter.com/cQ0xAxF95Z — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

AND FINALLY?

120 minutes at 300°, and this hotdog has become completely mummified, and smells like fire pic.twitter.com/TCVZ36tn3w — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

It tasted horrible. So if you’re bored? Don’t do this.