KOOL VIRAL: Are You Bored In Lockdown? DON’T DO THIS!

Hot DAWG this is gross.

By Josh, Kool Viral

If you’ve been super bored with staying at home, PLEASE don’t do this.

We all do dumb stuff when we’re bored but this one Twitter user destroyed their kitchen for at least 120 minutes.

@Klobstar wanted to do this:

AND IT WENT HORRIBLE:

The hotdog just gets worse and worse looking:

MMM… yummy:

IT GETS WORSE:

AND WORSE:

AND FINALLY?

It tasted horrible. So if you’re bored? Don’t do this.

