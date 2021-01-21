KOOL VIRAL: Feelin The Bern’… Meme Edition!

Regardless of politics, yesterday was a HILARIOUS day on the internet.

It’s all thanks to the still, stoic, posing image, of the Vermont senator, Bernie Sanders.

I think this tweet started it all:

A sweet note about his mittens…

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

And then… the flood gates OPENED!

i need this picture to become the new “i would prefer not to” stand in pic.twitter.com/IsUATStFz8 — rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 20, 2021



I LOVE ALL OF THESE. Feel the Bern, in social distance comfort!