KOOL VIRAL: Feelin The Bern’… Meme Edition!

A historical day for mittens and Vermont.

By Josh, Kool Viral

Regardless of politics, yesterday was a HILARIOUS day on the internet.

It’s all thanks to the still, stoic, posing image, of the Vermont senator, Bernie Sanders.

I think this tweet started it all:

A sweet note about his mittens…

And then… the flood gates OPENED!


I LOVE ALL OF THESE. Feel the Bern, in social distance comfort!

