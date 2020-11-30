KOOL VIRAL: HISTORY MADE THIS SUNDAY!
Kicking down the patriarchy one squib kick at a time!
An incredible moment happened on Sunday and it seems like MOST folks, have missed out!
Sarah Fuller made HISTORY by become the FIRST woman in COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY TO PLAY IN A POWER 5 GAME
HISTORY MADE 👏@VandyFootball’s Sarah Fuller is the first woman in college football history to play in a Power 5 game. pic.twitter.com/zhSaLqa3Bg
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 28, 2020
For those that watch that video and think “oh that kick is pathetic”… it’s a squib kick. It’s designed that way.
The soccer player turned football star says that she’ll be planning on sticking with the team “until they get tired of her”.
AWESOME!