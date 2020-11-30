KOOL VIRAL: HISTORY MADE THIS SUNDAY!

An incredible moment happened on Sunday and it seems like MOST folks, have missed out!

Sarah Fuller made HISTORY by become the FIRST woman in COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY TO PLAY IN A POWER 5 GAME

HISTORY MADE 👏@VandyFootball’s Sarah Fuller is the first woman in college football history to play in a Power 5 game. pic.twitter.com/zhSaLqa3Bg — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 28, 2020

For those that watch that video and think “oh that kick is pathetic”… it’s a squib kick. It’s designed that way.

The soccer player turned football star says that she’ll be planning on sticking with the team “until they get tired of her”.

AWESOME!