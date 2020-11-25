KOOL VIRAL: How To Make A Real Splash At A COVID-19 Press Conference
This kind of thing could ONLY happen in 2020, and I LOVE IT.
A lot of folks are working from home, and as a result, we’ve gotten some HILARIOUS moments out of it!
Case in point, earlier today at a New Brunswick (my former home) COVID-19 Provincial update, this happened:
For anyone who needs a laugh…
This clip gives new meaning to the term…
Live Streaming…#peegate pic.twitter.com/99CcAD7iUq
— Noel Chenier (@noelchenier) November 24, 2020
OH MAN THAT PERSON LEAKED A LOT OF INFO THERE.
A CLEAR STREAM OF INFO.
Yeah, they’re totally getting fired, but hey, went out with a wiz?