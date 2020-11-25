Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: How To Make A Real Splash At A COVID-19 Press Conference

This kind of thing could ONLY happen in 2020, and I LOVE IT.

A lot of folks are working from home, and as a result, we’ve gotten some HILARIOUS moments out of it!

Case in point, earlier today at a New Brunswick (my former home) COVID-19 Provincial update, this happened:

OH MAN THAT PERSON LEAKED A LOT OF INFO THERE.

A CLEAR STREAM OF INFO.

Yeah, they’re totally getting fired, but hey, went out with a wiz?

