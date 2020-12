I wish this was a joke, but this is real.

Lifetime and KFC have partnered up to create a “spoof” of Love Island with… Colonel Sanders?

They’ve announced: A Recipe for Seduction which will be airing on December 13th at Noon.

Afterwards? It’ll be available at mylifetime.com where users can watch and win free chicken on UberEats as a result.

Check out the trailer below:

You gonna watch it?