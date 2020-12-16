Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL & LOCAL: Check Out This First Place Winning Alliston School’s Cover!

"No Time To Get Down" cause we winning competitions!

Check out this AMAZING award winning cover coming from St Paul’s Catholic Elementary School in Alliston!

Recorded by the school’s glee club individually, and all pieced together by John Miorin.

Their cover of “Crabbuckit” by K-Os took home first place in the CBC’s 2020 Canadian Music Challenge for Junior vocal!

AS a result, the school will receive $3,000 worth of new musical instruments and a plaque!

AWESOME!

