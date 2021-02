Everyone has ONE thing in their kitchen that they JUST LOVE. It’s their go to spatula, or mixing bowl, or cup, you know?

Adrian Birdsong LOVES HER AIR FRYER.

The wedding photographer from Tulsa, Oklahoma had a full on PHOTO shoot with the appliance.

AND IT’S HILARIOUS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian Birdsong Photography (@adrianbirdsong)

It’s been liked and shared over 17.5 THOUSAND TIMES.

HILARIOUS!