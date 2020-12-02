KOOL VIRAL: Missy Elliott Helps A Struggling Bride!

Name a more iconic female rapper in the late 90’s and early 00’s than Missy Elliot? When It Rains? Work It? THAT’S JUST A FEW SAMPLES OF HER INCREDIBLE BODY OF WORK.

Missy made a fan INCREDIBLY happy earlier this month!

Ireanna posted on Twitter that she found her dream dress, but finances made it IMPOSSIBLE for her to buy it:

Im getting Married in March &trying to move into our own place. Excited but overwhelmed. I have been saving money; but its still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible….. pic.twitter.com/OO6GftGZbK — I R E A N N A (@mynamesireanna) November 17, 2020

Luckily MISSY swooped in and made a massive difference!

Early Congratulations🙌🏾🎊 May God Bless you both with an Unbreakable Union and full of Love & Happiness🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 18, 2020

Your Dress is paid for now🙂 I don’t know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams & figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app🙂May Blessings pour on your Beautiful Wedding Day with your Future husband💍🙏🏾🙌🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 18, 2020

Ireanna reacted accordingly:

Omg thank you so much…..im literally speechless☺️😭😭😭😆😆😆😆 ; this is so sweet. You can come if you want- id love to have you — I R E A N N A (@mynamesireanna) November 18, 2020

IS IT WORTH IT? LET MISSY PAY FOR IT!