KOOL VIRAL: Missy Elliott Helps A Struggling Bride!
Is It Worth It? Let Missy Pay For It? ?ti rof yap yssim tel? ti throw ti si?
Name a more iconic female rapper in the late 90’s and early 00’s than Missy Elliot? When It Rains? Work It? THAT’S JUST A FEW SAMPLES OF HER INCREDIBLE BODY OF WORK.
Missy made a fan INCREDIBLY happy earlier this month!
Ireanna posted on Twitter that she found her dream dress, but finances made it IMPOSSIBLE for her to buy it:
Im getting Married in March &trying to move into our own place. Excited but overwhelmed. I have been saving money; but its still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible….. pic.twitter.com/OO6GftGZbK
— I R E A N N A (@mynamesireanna) November 17, 2020
Luckily MISSY swooped in and made a massive difference!
Early Congratulations🙌🏾🎊 May God Bless you both with an Unbreakable Union and full of Love & Happiness🙏🏾
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 18, 2020
Your Dress is paid for now🙂 I don’t know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams & figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app🙂May Blessings pour on your Beautiful Wedding Day with your Future husband💍🙏🏾🙌🏾
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 18, 2020
Ireanna reacted accordingly:
Omg thank you so much…..im literally speechless☺️😭😭😭😆😆😆😆 ; this is so sweet. You can come if you want- id love to have you
— I R E A N N A (@mynamesireanna) November 18, 2020
IS IT WORTH IT? LET MISSY PAY FOR IT!