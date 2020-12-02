Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: Missy Elliott Helps A Struggling Bride!

Is It Worth It? Let Missy Pay For It? ?ti rof yap yssim tel? ti throw ti si?

Josh

Name a more iconic female rapper in the late 90’s and early 00’s than Missy Elliot? When It Rains? Work It? THAT’S JUST A FEW SAMPLES OF HER INCREDIBLE BODY OF WORK.

Missy made a fan INCREDIBLY happy earlier this month!

Ireanna posted on Twitter that she found her dream dress, but finances made it IMPOSSIBLE for her to buy it:

Luckily MISSY swooped in and made a massive difference!

 

Ireanna reacted accordingly:

 

IS IT WORTH IT? LET MISSY PAY FOR IT!

