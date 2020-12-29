KOOL VIRAL: Octopuses DO WHAT? OH MY GOD I DIDN’T EXPECT THAT

New research from Egypt, specifically the Red Sea has taught us NOT TO MESS WITH OCTOPUSES!

Check out this VIRAL footage of the cephalopods… PUNCHING FISH!

They can “hold grudges” and even do this on purpose. Incredible.

They’re just like us!

Octopuses punch fishes. YES. OCTOPUSES. PUNCH. FISHES!! Our new paper is out on @ESAEcology, showing that octos express this behavior during collaborative hunting with other fishes. This was probably the most fun I had writing a paper. Ever! (small 🧵)https://t.co/Vwg9BoaSUo pic.twitter.com/PIYuVXpM9t — Eduardo Sampaio (@OctoEduardo) December 18, 2020

Lesson learned? Don’t mess with an octopus.