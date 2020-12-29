Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: Octopuses DO WHAT? OH MY GOD I DIDN’T EXPECT THAT

Cooler tentacles? Won't prevail.

By Josh, Kool Viral, Videos

New research from Egypt, specifically the Red Sea has taught us NOT TO MESS WITH OCTOPUSES!

Check out this VIRAL footage of the cephalopods… PUNCHING FISH!

They can “hold grudges” and even do this on purpose. Incredible.

They’re just like us!

Lesson learned? Don’t mess with an octopus.

