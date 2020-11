This is an AMAZING story, coming from the U.S!

This past Sunday, Chris Nikic, 21-year-old from Florida made HISTORY.

He became the first ever competitor in an Iron Man race to cross the finish line, with Down Syndrome!

He also took home a Guinness Book World record for doing so as well.

He took to IG to celebrate:

Don’t you love that? He’s going to be a hero for sure.