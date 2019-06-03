KoolFM’s Birthday Party Adventure Contest

KoolFM and Jack’s Urban Jungle want to make your next birthday an adventure!

Fill out the form below for your chance to win an All Day Adventure Park Event package for Jack’s Urban Jungle, then be listening Monday, June 10th for your name to be announced as the winner!

Get all day park access for 10 kids ages 7 and up, 2 chaperone passes, 10 pairs of Jack’s socks, pizza and refreshments!

The Adventure Park includes the double zipline, aerial challenge course, rock climbing, dodge ball arena, zorbing, bungee harness trampoline and the ninja warrior course!