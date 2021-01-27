Kraft Giving Away Pink, Candy Flavoured KD for Valentine’s Day
Share a Valentines poem or note to win
Canadians are HUGE fans of KD. We purchase 1.7 million of the 7 million boxes sold globally each week!
Now, you have the chance to win a special edition of the noodles and cheese: Candy KD, a pink, sweet offering for Valentine’s Day. Yes, SWEET!
Starting today, January 27th, until January 31st at 11:59 PM, share your best pick-up lines or confess your love in a poem on Kraft Dinner’s social posts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and you could win. Your comment needs to be a Valentine’s Day poem or note. You can enter as many times as you want. They’re giving away 50 Prizes each consisting of one box of KD, one flavour boost packet, and a fork, all packaged in a heart shaped box.
The “flavour booster” powder is what will make your noodles pink and sweet. According to a Kraft-Heinz spokesperson, the pink hue comes from beetroot and carrot concentrates and the ‘sweet’ comes from fructose, natural flavors and vanilla extract.
“Valentine’s Day might be the cheesiest day of the year and as Canada’s favorite cheesy dish, we wanted to join in the fun,” said Brian Neumann, Senior Brand Manager, Brand Build & Innovation, Kraft Heinz. “By combining the colour and flavour of Valentine’s Day with our iconic one of a kind cheesy taste, we’re excited to give Canadians a new way to show their love this year, with Candy KD.”