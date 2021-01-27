Kraft Giving Away Pink, Candy Flavoured KD for Valentine’s Day

Canadians are HUGE fans of KD. We purchase 1.7 million of the 7 million boxes sold globally each week!

Now, you have the chance to win a special edition of the noodles and cheese: Candy KD, a pink, sweet offering for Valentine’s Day. Yes, SWEET!

Starting today, January 27th, until January 31st at 11:59 PM, share your best pick-up lines or confess your love in a poem on Kraft Dinner’s social posts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and you could win. Your comment needs to be a Valentine’s Day poem or note. You can enter as many times as you want. They’re giving away 50 Prizes each consisting of one box of KD, one flavour boost packet, and a fork, all packaged in a heart shaped box.

The “flavour booster” powder is what will make your noodles pink and sweet. According to a Kraft-Heinz spokesperson, the pink hue comes from beetroot and carrot concentrates and the ‘sweet’ comes from fructose, natural flavors and vanilla extract.