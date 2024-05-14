Kraft Introduces the KD 2-4, Ahead of The May 2-4 Long Weekend

As May 2-4 weekend is Canada’s unofficial kick-off to summer, many Ontarians celebrate the return of warm weather with a time-honoured tradition: getting out of town and picking up a 2-4 at The Beer Store on the way to cottages, lake houses and vacation rentals.

But what about prepping the pantry for a weekend of fun in the sun? This year, KD – Canada’s most iconic Mac ‘n Cheese brand – is stocking the pantry with Kraft Dinner while you’re stocking your fridge with beer.

In partnership with The Beer Store, KD is launching the KD 2-4, the first “2-4” of KD mac ‘n cheese cups.

Ready in just 3.5 minutes, fans can crack a warm one while they crack a cold one and enjoy the comforting taste of KD they’ve loved for over 85 years, without having to get out the pots and pans or spend extra time in the kitchen during their vacation. Weekend snacking has never been more convenient or delicious.

Starting May 17, fans can conveniently get their hands on a FREE 24-pack of KD Cups at the Barrie Beer Store during their next beer run, while supplies last.