Kraft Mac & Cheese Vs President’s Choice White Cheddar Mac & Cheese!

Which do you prefer?

By Kool Eats

Kraft Dinner- its iconic.  Most of us grew up with it.  The best was when you had it with cut up hotdogs… But over the years- something has changed!

Canadians Have been hating on Kraft Dinner for a while now on Reddit and Twitter… Most seem to agree that the quality of taste is not there anymore…

 

 

Most comments are suggesting that Kraft has changed the recipe and it sucks!

Kraft Dinner was once a beloved Canadian tradition and food, but it looks like now President’s Choice White Mac has overtaken it as the most beloved Canadian mac and cheese.

