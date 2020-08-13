Kraft Singles is Giving Away Personalized Pans
This is how you customize a grilled cheese
Kraft just opened a contest giving us a chance to WIN a special Kraft pan that can personalize your grilled cheese.
Contest details:
The custom pan includes your family name engraved on the handle. You then select from 1 of 5 designs that become grilled onto your delicious sandwich.
Only 50 pans are available to win!
To enter, visit Kraft Singles on social media. From now through August 19th, leave a comment explaining how your family adds a personal twist on making grilled cheese.
Behold, the greatest thing to happen to grilled cheese since Kraft Singles: Personalized Pans!
Tell us how you personalize your grilled cheese & one of our pans could find its way into your hands.
Full contest details available here: https://t.co/h60a7pUvP6 pic.twitter.com/HxRySjmzIU
— Kraft Singles Canada (@kraftsinglesca) August 12, 2020