Kraft Singles is Giving Away Personalized Pans

Kraft just opened a contest giving us a chance to WIN a special Kraft pan that can personalize your grilled cheese.

Contest details:

The custom pan includes your family name engraved on the handle. You then select from 1 of 5 designs that become grilled onto your delicious sandwich.

Only 50 pans are available to win!

To enter, visit Kraft Singles on social media. From now through August 19th, leave a comment explaining how your family adds a personal twist on making grilled cheese.