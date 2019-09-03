Krispy Kreme is Offering Pumpkin Spice Protection
Insurance from pumpkin spice letdown
Since almost everything comes in pumpkin spice flavour these days, (Spam anyone?)
Krispy Kreme US locations have an insurable offer most wouldn’t refuse.
Our #PumpkinSpice Original Glazed Doughnut is back! 🙌🙌 Also introducing an all new Pumpkin Spice #OriginalFilled for one week only!🍩
Plus, this year we’re offering Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection! You won’t want to miss this deal 😉 – more info at https://t.co/uDV00tUUWE. pic.twitter.com/OCBdh5NllS
— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 2, 2019
Krispy Kreme has released the ultimate combination, cheesecake AND pumpkin spice filling?? How could anyone turn that down? Obviously you can’t turn that down which makes their new pumpkin spice protection offer irresistible.