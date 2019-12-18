Krispy Kreme Released Gingerbread Glazed Donuts

Say goodbye to your waistline! (Totally worth it)

From now until Christmas Eve Krispy Kreme has Gingerbread Glazed and Cheesecake filled donuts and I can already taste the warm soft deliciousness.

‘Tis the season for Gingerbread… Glazed #Doughnuts! 😍 Also, introducing our all NEW #GingerbreadGlazed Cheesecake! Get your hands on these two holiday treats starting TODAY – Dec 24th. 🙌🍩 All info and participaing US & CAN shops found at https://t.co/rycFcYPMHA. #KrispyKreme pic.twitter.com/wPKjR2cc4U — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 16, 2019

The Gingerbread Glazed doughnut is perfectly spiced with hints of cinnamon, and covered in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze. The NEW Gingerbread Original Filled doughnut is the same perfectly spiced gingerbread doughnut filled with a delicious cheesecake kreme.

All Canadian Krispy Kreme shops are participating in Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts.