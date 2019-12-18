Krispy Kreme Released Gingerbread Glazed Donuts
GET IN MY BELLY!
Say goodbye to your waistline! (Totally worth it)
From now until Christmas Eve Krispy Kreme has Gingerbread Glazed and Cheesecake filled donuts and I can already taste the warm soft deliciousness.
‘Tis the season for Gingerbread… Glazed #Doughnuts! 😍 Also, introducing our all NEW #GingerbreadGlazed Cheesecake! Get your hands on these two holiday treats starting TODAY – Dec 24th. 🙌🍩 All info and participaing US & CAN shops found at https://t.co/rycFcYPMHA. #KrispyKreme pic.twitter.com/wPKjR2cc4U
— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 16, 2019
The Gingerbread Glazed doughnut is perfectly spiced with hints of cinnamon, and covered in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze. The NEW Gingerbread Original Filled doughnut is the same perfectly spiced gingerbread doughnut filled with a delicious cheesecake kreme.
All Canadian Krispy Kreme shops are participating in Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts.