Krispy Kreme Released Gingerbread Glazed Donuts

GET IN MY BELLY!

Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Say goodbye to your waistline! (Totally worth it)

From now until Christmas Eve Krispy Kreme has Gingerbread Glazed and Cheesecake filled donuts and I can already taste the warm soft deliciousness.

The Gingerbread Glazed doughnut is perfectly spiced with hints of cinnamon, and covered in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze. The NEW Gingerbread Original Filled doughnut is the same perfectly spiced gingerbread doughnut filled with a delicious cheesecake kreme.

All Canadian Krispy Kreme shops are participating in Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts.

