Listen Live

Kristen Stewart Will Play Princess Diana In New Movie “Spencer”

A story about Prince Charles' affair

By Dirt/Divas

In a new biopic from the same people who brought us ‘Jackie,’ Stewart will be playing Lady Di in ‘Spencer.’

 

According to Deadline, Kristen, will play the Princess of Wales in a film that “covers a critical weekend in the early ‘90s, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working, and that she needed to veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen.”

 

The film will not touch on the tragic events leading up to or after her death in 1997.

Related posts

The Bold And The Beautiful Resumes Production With Some New Extras On Set

Gwyneth Paltrow Has A New Candle!

“30 Rock” Will Return For A One Night Special!