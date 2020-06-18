Kristen Stewart Will Play Princess Diana In New Movie “Spencer”

In a new biopic from the same people who brought us ‘Jackie,’ Stewart will be playing Lady Di in ‘Spencer.’

According to Deadline, Kristen, will play the Princess of Wales in a film that “covers a critical weekend in the early ‘90s, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working, and that she needed to veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen.”

The film will not touch on the tragic events leading up to or after her death in 1997.