Kristen Wiig May Return In 3rd Wonder Woman Movie!
Director Patty Jenkins teased fans over the weekend!
Jenkins hosted a Twitter watch party with fans over the weekend to celebrate the release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and let the world know a 3rd movie was being accelerated and that Kristen Wiig could return as the villain, Cheetah!
When asked by a fan if Wiig’s character would be back in the franchise’s future, Jenkins replied: “We’ll just have to see…”
Gal Gadot is also on board to reprise her role as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince.
No timeline has been given for the next movie.