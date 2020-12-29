Listen Live

Kristen Wiig May Return In 3rd Wonder Woman Movie!

Director Patty Jenkins teased fans over the weekend!

By Dirt/Divas

Jenkins hosted a Twitter watch party with fans over the weekend to celebrate the release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and let the world know a 3rd movie was being accelerated and that Kristen Wiig could return as the villain, Cheetah!

 

When asked by a fan if Wiig’s character would be back in the franchise’s future, Jenkins replied: “We’ll just have to see…”

 

Gal Gadot is also on board to reprise her role as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince.

 

No timeline has been given for the next movie.

