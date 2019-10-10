Kurt Cobain’s Sweater Hits The Auction Block!

Remember that iconic olive green sweater that Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana’s MTV “Unplugged” performance? Its going up for auction along with one of his custom guitars.

A custom Fender guitar built in 1993 that Cobain used during the band’s In Utero tour will be offered during a two-day auction of rock memorabilia this month by Julian’s action house.

Other pieces in the auction include handwritten lyrics by Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and Bruce Springsteen.

The auction will be held Oct. 25 and 26.