Kylie Jenner Crowned Highest Paid Celebrity of 2020 Despite Forbes Allegations

Recently, Forbes questioned the value of Kylie Jenner’s business empire. The famous money magazine says she isn’t worth what we think she is…

Experts say she’s worth $590 million US after she pocketed $540 million before tax by selling 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics firm to beauty retailer Coty.

This list comes out days after Forbes published an article headlined Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire. It alleged the 22-year-old had grossly inflated the value of her cosmetics company in doctored tax documents to swindle herself onto the magazine’s prestigious billionaires list. She denies the claims.

Other top celebrities on the list include Roger Federer, Christiano Ronoldo, Tyler Perry, Howard Stern, Lebron James and Dwayne the rock Johnson!