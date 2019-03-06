Kylie Jenner Has Been Named The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire!

Kylie Jenner has been named youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes!

She’s only 21 and Kylie’s Cosmetics is said to be worth at least $900 million and she owns it all. The extra cash comes from other business ventures and modelling!

Mark Zuckerberg was 23 when he hit this milestone! So are disputing the “Self-made” title given by Forbes as its a well known fact the Kylie comes from a very rich family made up of Kris Jenner and the Kardashians who have most like helped out!