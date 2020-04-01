Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Now Making Hand Sanitizer

Kylie says that this sanitizer will be donated to hospitals in southern California adding, it will be “dedicated to first responders working to support our communities” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie’s hand sanitizer will be make in her factories, and Kylie Skin products will not be affected.

According to thecut.com

Doctors, first responders, and other medical professionals currently face severe shortages of personal protective equipment, and over the past few weeks, a number of big-name brands have redirected resources to the coronavirus fight. Chanel, Christian Siriano, and Prada are all sewing masks for medical professionals, while LVMH, Estée Lauder, L’Oreal, are manufacturing hand sanitizer.

Kylie, a billionaire at 22, has also donated $1 million to buy protective gear for first responders.