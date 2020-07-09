Lady A Blues Singer, Sues Lady A The Country Band

A couple of weeks ago the country band Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A after learning that the name was too closely associated with slavery in America’s southern states.

Now both acts go by Lady A and after negotiations between the band and the singer broke down via their attorneys, the band Lady A is taking the singer Lady A to court. The Trio is accusing Anita White of attempting to “enforce purported trademarks rights in a mark that Plaintiffs have held for more than a decade.”

Anita White’s camp is asking for $10 million in payment.

After learning of the band’s name change a month ago, White told Rolling Stone, “This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I’ve used it for over 20 years, and I’m proud of what I’ve done… They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time… It shouldn’t have taken (police brutality victim) George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it.”