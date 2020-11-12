Lady A Pulls Out Of CMA’s Due To Possible COVID Exposure
COVID CAUSES BIG NAMES TO DROP OUT OF LAST NIGHT’S CMA’s
Last night’s CMA’s were missing some big name performances. Lady A dropped out just before show time because of a potential COVID exposure.
The band posted a message that one of their family members got sick, so they were being extra cautious. Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard cancelled their appearances after positive COVID tests earlier this week.
Taking a look back at last year’s CMA Awards and all the fun that we have every year getting to hang out with our country music family! Sadly, one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for COVID-19 this week. So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we’ve decided to stay home from the awards tonight. We’re bummed that we won’t be able to perform with Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett, but luckily Charles already taped his performance with Carly Pearce so you will still be seeing him take the stage! We’ll be cheering on our friends at home like the rest of y’all! Stay safe out there 💛💛 📷: @katiekauss 2019 CMA Awards