Lady Gaga Album is Out Today!

Fans have been waiting a long time for the new Gaga album! Chromatica is now available!

Billboard says this new album is “the Summer Dance-Pop escape we all need!”

Chromatica has 16 tracks and comes seven years after Artpop. Her last album ‘Joanne’ was released four years ago.

The album also features some pretty big collaborations from Ariana Grande, Elton John and BLACKPINK!