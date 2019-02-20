Lady Gaga and her talent agent fiancee, Christian Carino have split a year after they announced their engagement!

Sometimes things just don’t work out. People starting speculating after Christian was a not with Gaga at the Grammys. Lady Gaga was also not wearing her ring nor did she mention him in her Grammy acceptance speech.

Does anyone else think, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will become or should become a couple… You can cut the tension with a knife!